Pike County, KY

Family pleads, ‘Do what’s right,’ as search for missing Pike County man enters month three

By Buddy Forbes
wymt.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pike County family has doubled its recovery reward as the search for Mike Dixon continues. Mike was last seen April 13 in the Tug Fork community of Belfry, but no one has had contact with him since that day. Kentucky State Police opened an investigation and the family began searching, but as resources were tapped out and the hours continue to tick away, the family is still waiting for answers.

