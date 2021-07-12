Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tampa Bay celebrates Stanley Cup with boat parade

swiowanewssource.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay is celebrating with its third boat parade celebration in the last year -- this time to celebrate the Lightning's back to back Stanley Cup titles. (July 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/64580d4e55e8494e85c0430aa4b23bd6.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Tampa Bay#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSAxios

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay names baby giraffe Stanley in honor of Lightning's win

Hot spots have mushroomed across the world in 2021, adding multiple international crises to President Biden's formidable domestic to-do list. Why it matters: Cracks in the global order, which had been presided over by unrivaled American influence since the end of the Cold War, are growing. The proliferation of great-power flashpoints, and failing or failed states, creates new threats to American leadership — and to the global economy, which has been recovering.
BaseballJanesville Gazette

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6

LOB_Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 8. 2B_Wendle (22), Walls (10). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Choi (4), Riley (15), Swanson (16), Freeman (20). SB_Kiermaier (6), Freeman (5). SF_Meadows (3). Wacha pitched to 1 batter in the 5th. HBP_Morton (Meadows), Jackson (Zunino). Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Brian Gorman. T_3:46....
Chicago, ILswiowanewssource.com

Zoo near Chicago debuts baby Bennett's wallabies

The Brookfield Zoo near Chicago is showing three baby Bennett's wallabies born late last year. (July 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/48bb0a17a99741389966bf1d8fd03b3e.
NHLchatsports.com

Parade ideas If the Toronto Maple Leafs Win the Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay Lightning (Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) With the Tampa Bay Lighting hosting a boat parade, what can the Toronto Maple Leafs do if they win the Stanley Cup?. It has been a long time since the Toronto Maple Leafs won their last Stanley Cup. It has been 54 years. With that in mind, a win would cause a wave of mayhem.
NHLrawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning bring back Zach Bogosian on three-year deal

After spending a year in Toronto, Stanley Cup Champion Zach Bogosian has returned to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a three-year contract with an interesting AAV - $850k. Bogo took less money to return to Tampa, and the terms suggests he would like to settle down here with his young family as he starts his age-31 season.
NHLbigrapidsnews.com

Stanley Cup will be in Big Rapids on Sunday

BIG RAPIDS – The Stanley Cup is coming back to Big Rapids. Big Rapids native Brian Garlock, in his eighth season as video coordinator with the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced late on Wednesday he would be bringing the coveted cup to his hometown on Sunday at Buffalo Wild Wings in Big Rapids from 4 to 8 p.m.
NHLnoambramson.org

Shattenkirk and the Stanley Cup

Very proud to honor hockey great and New Rochelle native Kevin Shattenkirk at City Hall this morning. Shattenkirk was a key part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2020 championship team, and we’re thrilled that he brought the Stanley Cup back to New Ro. Welcome home, Kevin!
Mount Carmel, ILbeverlyreview.net

Seymour drafted by Tampa Bay

Heading into the MLB Draft a year ago, Wake Forest University first baseman Bobby Seymour had heard the rumors and rumblings that some teams were interested in drafting him. Some even predicted he would go in the first five rounds of the shortened 10-round draft. However, it wasn’t to be.
MLBallfans.co

The Winning Moves To Tampa Bay

The Baltimore Orioles road trip moved to Tampa Bay and with it the wins. Baltimore’s 6-1 win over the Rays on Monday gave the team a winning streak of three games. The Orioles relied on the right arm of Spenser Watkins to record the win. Watkins provided the Orioles a quality start and ultimately improved his record to 2-0 over 3 starts. He faced 24 batters and allowed 1 run on 4 hits, walked 2 and struck out 7 over 6.0 innings; 60 of his 92 pitches thrown were strikes.
DrinksNHL

Lightning celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cups with commemorative wine

TAMPA BAY - The 2021 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning have partnered for a second consecutive year with Mano's Wine to commemorate their third championship in franchise history with limited edition wine. Bolts fans have the opportunity to celebrate the team's unforgettable 2021 playoff run with the launch of the limited-edition Championship Collection.
NHLtdogmedia.com

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup Win not necessarily one for NBC

Lightning’s Stanley Cup Final win is the finale for NBC. NBC closed out its sixteen-year run with the NHL with modest ratings for the Stanley Cup Final series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens, who made their first Final appearance since 1993. According to Sports Media Watch...
NBAWILX-TV

Milwaukee Celebrates With Big Parade

-MILWAUKEE (AP) - Thousands of fans lined the streets of downtown Milwaukee today to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century. Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn. Open-air buses and flatbed trucks carried Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and Jrue (jroo) Holiday, as well as the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix.
NHLfox13news.com

Lightning national anthem singer likely exposed to COVID-19 during Stanley Cup celebration, husband says

TAMPA, Fla. - It's a voice that Lightning fans have come to know and love. Recently, there is not as much air behind it as there normally is as retired Air Force sergeant Sonya Bryson-Kirksey – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years ago – continues to battle COVID-19. Because of the immunocompromised disease, she will remain hospitalized for at least two weeks as a precaution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy