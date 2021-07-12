Cancel
Melbourne apartment building is locked down after infectious removalists brought the Delta strain from Sydney - as Victoria records two new local cases

By Australian Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Victoria has recorded two new locally-acquired coronavirus cases just days after removalists infected with the highly contagious Delta strain entered the state from Covid-ravaged NSW.

The two new cases were previously announced on Monday afternoon as another local case acquired interstate took Victoria's tally of active Covid-19 cases to 20.

All three cases are members of the same Melbourne household who have been in isolation, having recently returned from NSW on red zone permits.

Meanwhile, an apartment complex in Melbourne is now in lockdown for 14 days after being visited by the infected removalists who travelled from Sydney.

Residents of the Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong in Melbourne's north-west have been ordered not to leave the building after the infected group visited on July 8.

The complex is listed as a Tier 1 exposure site, which means anyone at the apartments from 1pm to 11.59pm on that day must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Resident Craig McLean recalled walking directly past the removalists in the building foyer the day they were there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omVCT_0auqDg6y00
Residents in the Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong (pictured on Tuesday) cannot leave the building for two weeks after it was visited by infected removalists last week

'Obviously it's very, very frustrating as clearly rules haven't been followed,' Mr McLean told Sunrise from his first floor balcony on Tuesday.

'We now find ourselves in lockdown while the rest of Melbourne is out of that state, so it's very frustrating.'

He feared not all residents may be unaware they've been ordered to isolate for two weeks and may have left for work on Tuesday.

'I heard a bit of traffic outside so potentially that has happened,' he said.

'We could hear people in foyer moving around. Again, not ideal.'

Mr McLean originally thought it was an Uber Eats driver who had the wrong unit when he got a knock at the door around 9pm on Monday night.

'We opened up the door and there was a letter there, so I contacted the hotline for further clarification, where they told me to gest tested and isolate for 14 days,' he said.

Health workers donning personal protective equipment were spotted entering the building on Tuesday as residents watched on from their balconies.

Another woman in the building told Sunrise she had no idea until she found a letter in her letterbox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMkpn_0auqDg6y00
Apartment resident Craig McLean will spend the next two weeks in lockdown. He's pictured speaking to Sunrise from second floor apartment on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8mCc_0auqDg6y00
Health personnel in personal protective equipment were spotted preparing to enter Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong on Tuesday

Resident Nicola Clement is holed up in her 10th lockdown or isolation period following stints in Western Australia and New Zealand since the pandemic.

'Of all the apartments in Melbourne, I couldn't believe it was mine,' she told the Herald Sun.

'One thing I'm grumpy about is it's a stricter lockdown than Sydney.'

Another resident only found out his apartment was an exposure site after checking the Health Department's website.

'I was going to work … realised we had the lockdown and came home,' he said

Residents cannot leave the buildings unless they getting Covid-19 test or in an emergency.

Anyone who visited been to the complex any time between July 9 and 12 must also get tested and isolate until they test negative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uu75G_0auqDg6y00
A resident in lockdown at the Ariele Apartments steps onto his balcony to get some fresh air 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEfTU_0auqDg6y00
 Victoria's 12-day run of zero community cases has come to an end. Pictured are health workers entering the Ariele Apartments on Tuesday

The infected cases have also put a Mobil service station, a McDonald's, a shopping centre, a Metro petrol station and a Coles on alert.

Three removalists, two of whom have tested positive, travelled from Sydney through Victoria to Adelaide last week.

The workers made a drop-off at a family home in Craigieburn and a pick-up at the Maribyrnong apartment last Thursday.

Both families of four are isolating and have been tested.

The crew is believed to have immediately left Melbourne and arrived in Adelaide early Friday morning.

Victoria's COVID Commander Jeroen Weimar said authorities still did not have a complete picture of their movements.

Removalists are permitted workers under Victoria's border permit system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0oDC_0auqDg6y00
A taxi driver was seen delivering an envelope to a Western Health staff member outside Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong, where residents have been ordered into lockdown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyym1_0auqDg6y00
Health care workers arrive at the Ariele Apartments with Covid-19 tests after residents were potentially exposed by infected movers last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jQd6_0auqDg6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWdau_0auqDg6y00
The infected cases have also put a Mobil service station, a McDonald's, a Metro petrol station and a Coles at Craigieburn Central Shopping Centre (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxRLY_0auqDg6y00
An infected case visited Ballan McDonald's (pictured) on July 8 between 5pm and 7pm

It comes after two members of a Melbourne family tested positive after returning from NSW on red zone permits.

Mr Weimar said three of the family of four from the City of Hume arrived on July 4 by air and the other returned by car on July 8.

They all initially tested negative but two became symptomatic and were tested on Sunday, with the results coming back positive on Monday.

Neither the flight nor Melbourne Airport has been listed as exposure sites, as the family tested negative for the virus two days after their arrival and other passengers are already self-isolating as part of their red zone permit conditions.

Mr Weimar added he was not surprised 'flying embers' from the Sydney outbreak had broken containment lines after NSW reported 112 new local cases on Monday.

Almost 23,500 Victorians came forward for testing on Monday while another 14,384 rolled up their sleeve for the Covid jab.

The new local cases end Victoria's 12 day run of zero community transmissions.

Victoria closed its borders to all of NSW and the ACT at midnight Sunday, declaring them red zones under the travel permit system.

MELBOURNE'S NEW COVID EXPOSURE SITES

Tier 1: Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure

Ballan: Mobil Ballan (westbound) - 08/07/21, 5pm - 7pm

Ballan: McDonald's Ballan (westbound) - 08/07/21, 5pm - 7pm

Craigieburn: Coles in Craigieburn Central Shopping Centre - 10/07/21, 5.28pm - 6.38pm

Maribyrnong: Ariele Apartments (anyone present) - 08/07/21, 1pm - 11.59pm

Tier 2: Get tested urgently and isolate until you have a negative result

Maribyrnong: Ariele Apartments - July 9, 10, 11 and 12, 12am - 11.59pm

Broadmeadows: Metro Petroleum - 11/07/21, 1.19pm - 2.04pm

Qantas flight QF1542: Launceston to Melbourne - 02/07/21, 10.15am - 11.20am

Tier 3: Monitor for symptoms

Craigieburn: Craigieburn Central Shopping Centre - 10/07/21, 5.28pm - 6.38pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJ7ws_0auqDg6y00
Policemen at a checkpoint at the New South Wales-Victoria border. The new infected cases entered Victoria before the border was closed at midnight on Sunday

