Kent, WA

Kent Museum plans grand reopening celebration July 30

By Steve Hunter, Life
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Kent Historical Society’s grand reopening celebration of the Kent Museum, 855 E. Smith St., is set for noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 30. The event on the Kent Museum grounds will feature a live carving from a cedar log, a native basket weaving demonstration, a 1955 Soap Box Derby car exhibit, the Blue Star Memorial honoring our veterans, Another Time, Another Place acknowledging the Japanese American community and a hops garden growing from historic strains.

