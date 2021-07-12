Kent Museum plans grand reopening celebration July 30
The Greater Kent Historical Society’s grand reopening celebration of the Kent Museum, 855 E. Smith St., is set for noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 30. The event on the Kent Museum grounds will feature a live carving from a cedar log, a native basket weaving demonstration, a 1955 Soap Box Derby car exhibit, the Blue Star Memorial honoring our veterans, Another Time, Another Place acknowledging the Japanese American community and a hops garden growing from historic strains.www.kentreporter.com
Comments / 0