This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. While remote work is nothing new, its ubiquity and acceptance of across so many industries is. For many people, their job is no longer about being in their seat at a particular hour every day; it’s about making the most of the time on the clock (which they might put in at home or in the office, depending on the day).