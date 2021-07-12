Cancel
JOI’s milk alternatives are a new kind of pantry staple

By Kristin Toussaint
Fast Company
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a recent morning, I poured myself a bowl of cereal only to open my fridge and face that crisis cliché: I was out of milk. I groaned at the idea of walking to the store first thing in the morning—but then I remembered that I didn’t have to. I had a container of JOI‘s almond base concentrate in my cabinet. In just a few minutes—the time it took me to grab my NutriBullet, drop in a few tablespoons of the creamy, nut butter-like concentrate, fill the container with water, and blend—I had a pitcher of almond milk, and one less empty carton to toss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy