Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Turner Pest Control Acquires Trio of Georgia Companies

By Brad Harbison
pctonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Turner Pest Control, an Anticimex company providing comprehensive pest control services to residential and commercial clients in Florida and South Georgia, recently acquired three pest control companies in Georgia. The acquisitions of Bug-Off Exterminators, Advanced Services, and Green Frog Pest Solutions allow the company to provide comprehensive pest control services to customers in more than six Georgia cities, as well as territories in Lexington, Columbia, and Aiken, S.C..

www.pctonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Lexington, GA
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Augusta, GA
State
Florida State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Business
City
Guyton, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Baxley, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Metro Atlanta#Financial Advisors#Anticimex#Bug Off Exterminators#Advanced Services#Green Frog Pest Solutions#Talon#The Potomac Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy