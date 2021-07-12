Turner Pest Control Acquires Trio of Georgia Companies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Turner Pest Control, an Anticimex company providing comprehensive pest control services to residential and commercial clients in Florida and South Georgia, recently acquired three pest control companies in Georgia. The acquisitions of Bug-Off Exterminators, Advanced Services, and Green Frog Pest Solutions allow the company to provide comprehensive pest control services to customers in more than six Georgia cities, as well as territories in Lexington, Columbia, and Aiken, S.C..www.pctonline.com
