Very little is known about Bob Dylan’s upcoming streaming concert Shadow Kingdom — which premieres July 18th on Veeps — but a 30-second clip has been shared on Dylan’s social media channels that shines a little light on it. It’s a tiny segment of his 1971 tune “Watching the River Flow,” which Dylan hasn’t played live since 2014. The black-and-white video shows Dylan performing the song in front of a well-dressed crowd at an undisclosed location. He appears to be on stage with at least some members of his regular touring band, but they’re wearing masks and it’s impossible to be...