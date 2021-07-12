The first major Galaxy S22 leak reveals the flagship phone’s release date

It’s still only Monday, but this has already been quite a week for Samsung leaks. Earlier today, we posted a series of leaks that Evan Blass shared on Twitter this weekend. Virtually everything that Samsung is bringing to its next Unpacked event was spoiled . We got early looks at the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and more. And now, the first major Galaxy S22 leak has surfaced.

According to Pulse News Korea , Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 in January 2022. This claim is not especially outrageous, as the Galaxy S21 series launched on January 29th, 2020. Samsung unleashes a wide variety of smartphones throughout the year, but its Galaxy S series typically launches in the first quarter. Providing there aren’t any new catastrophes, January seems like a safe bet.

Galaxy S22 leak includes camera specs

The publication’s second claim is more of a stretch. Pulse cites “multiple industry sources” who claim that the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will feature a 200-megapixel five-lens camera. Not only that, but Samsung is also said to be teaming up with Japanese brand Olympus on the main camera. Rumors of a possible Olympus-Samsung partnership have been floating around since April .

As SamMobile notes , Samsung already makes some of the best phone cameras on the market. Plus, Samsung made its own mirrorless cameras as recently as 2015. That said, partnerships with camera brands have become increasingly common in recent years. Huawei has worked with Leica, OnePlus teamed up with Hasselblad, and Sony’s smartphones feature Zeiss branding.

It’s worth noting that one of the leakers that originally spread this rumor recently backtracked. Ice Universe said on Weibo last week that Samsung has given up on bringing a 200-megapixel camera to the Galaxy S22. Instead, the company is said to be focused on polishing up the third-generation 108-megapixel sensor that has appeared on recent Galaxy phones.

Finally, the Pulse report says that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will support the S Pen. This was the case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra as well, although it did not ship with the accessory.

