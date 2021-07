It was a game for the ages between the Columbus Crew and F.C. Cincinnati at TQL stadium. And while things looked bleak early on with the Crew going down 2-0 and playing with 10 men for almost 50 minutes. Grit and a spectacular performance by Lucas Zelarayan earned the team an improbable point on the road. Brian, Orri, Pat, and Sam breakdown all the events of the game. Pat reviews the back-to-back-to-back games at new stadiums which he visited, and how they compare. Finally, we take a look ahead to the second game at Lower(dot)Com field.