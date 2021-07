To borrow a cliche, setting yourself up for success is probably the best, first step you can take in any fitness journey. That doesn't have to mean an expensive gym membership or a personal trainer, but a few well-placed pieces of fitness accouterments can make working out easier and more sustainable. We noticed three discounts that could spark or bolster your own personal fitness revolution: An adjustable dumbbell set is $30 off, while a pair of smaller 3-pound neoprene hand weights is down to $20 on Amazon (or $12 for the two-pounders). Finally, the top-rated Openfit fitness and wellness app is giving 48% off when you sign up for a two-year subscription ($99).