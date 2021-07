For the second time in three days, the Detroit Tigers trailed by four runs before recording an out. The scenario first happened in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals. Rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal allowed a double, single, three-run home run and solo shot to begin his outing. The same happened Tuesday to lefty Tyler Alexander against the Minnesota Twins. He gave up a single, single, walk and grand slam to Mitch Garver.