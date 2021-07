Cast Members can make a Guests’ day go from great to magical, and many of them often ensure that they can do just that. However, some Cast Members are so dedicated to the magic that all remember them, both Guests and co-workers. That is exactly the legacy that Pam Brody, former EPCOT singer at Rose and Crown Pub upheld, and continues to uphold. Pam Brody has unfortunately passed on, but it seems that the memories she created are more vibrant than ever!