Geodis to build $52 million retail DC with Knapp technology

By DC Velocity Staff
dcvelocity.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird-party logistics specialist Geodis will build a $52 million automated order fulfillment system for an unnamed specialty retailer client using several technologies from logistics solutions provider Knapp, the companies said today. Geodis said the new system will let it enhance the specialty retailer’s existing fulfillment facility by leveraging a new...

