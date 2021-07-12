Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Researchers have engineered coating for seeds to resist drought

By AGDAILY Reporters
agdaily.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world continues to warm, many arid regions that already have marginal conditions for agriculture will be increasingly under stress, potentially leading to severe food shortages. Now, researchers at MIT have come up with a promising process for protecting seeds from the stress of water shortage during their crucial germination phase, and even providing the plants with extra nutrition at the same time.

www.agdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Shortages#Coatings#Food Shortages#Mit#Moroccan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Drought worst ranchers have seen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ranchers are being forced to make tough decisions that will affect their bottom lines. Kist Livestock has seen 30% more livestock at their auctions this year in comparison to years past. Ranchers are being forced to sell their cattle because they simply don’t have the resources to feed them.
AgriculturePhys.org

Returning nitrogen to soils without chemicals

While agricultural production around the world struggles with declining soil health, Australian researchers are investigating production of a sustainable organic nitrogen fertilizer made from aquatic cyanobacterial biomass—ideally suited for badly degraded areas reliant on chemical fertilizers. "Many soils are degraded and becoming less fertile. This challenges agriculture to produce sufficient...
AgriculturePhys.org

Shoring up the corn belt's soil health with NASA satellite data

After the corn harvest last fall, Illinois farmer Paul Jeschke planted a fraction of his fields with cereal rye: 60 acres of the 4,500 he farms with his wife, nephew and brother-in-law, tucked behind a pasture, out of neighbors' sight. That way they could experiment with cover crops, Jeschke explained, and no one could view potential failures.
AgriculturePosted by
Hot 97-5

Many North Dakota Farmers Surrender Failing Crops For Hay.

Catastrophic events really seem to be on the rise. I see many people readily lining up to the microphone to get their opportunity to say "I told you so". Well, for the record...we're still not listening- but thanks for trying. Drought conditions force many North Dakota farmers' wheat and barley...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Kenyan small farmers look to genetically engineered disease resistant cassava to improve food security

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Catherine Taracha, a scientist at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (Kalro), is looking forward to starting planting genetically modified (GM) cassava on a trial basis after the government recently approved the process.
Agricultureocj.com

Inter-seeding cover crops research

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off There are many benefits cover crops offer when they are properly established. These benefits range from protecting soil, to reducing run-off of soil particles in an effort to retain nutrients, to increasing soil productivity and overall farm profitability. In some crop rotations, establishment is a challenge. Often, depending on the maturity of the cash crop, the establishment window is too late in the season to be successful for many of the species.
Iowa Statenonpareilonline.com

Iowa farmer sees profit, yield with carbon efforts

DENISON — Kelly Garrett has his eyes set on the Iowa record books. To get his farm there, he is always trying new things. “I want to set the state record on corn,” the northwest Iowa farmer said. “It’s 442 (bushels per acre). I want to break it.”. In an...
Agricultureagdaily.com

PowerPollen teams with Bayer for corn-yield opportunity

PowerPollen, a company whose Pollination-on-Demand technology gives farmers greater flexibility by allowing them to optimize the timing of pollinations, has entered into a commercial license agreement with Bayer. The agreement, which is intended to help corn seed production growers increase their yields, allows Bayer to access the Iowa-based ag tech company’s first scalable pollination technology for corn seed.
AgriculturePhys.org

A 'greener' process for extracting compounds from agricultural and food waste

Researchers at the University of Adelaide have identified a 'greener' process for extracting health-promoting molecules found in agricultural and food waste, which can be repurposed in products such as skincare and pharmaceuticals. In a study published in Green Chemistry , the researchers trialed the use of greener solvents to collect...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

In search of sustainability: EU scientists urge policymakers to embrace both organic farming and genetically engineered crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For more sustainability on a global level, EU legislation should be changed to allow the use of gene editing in organic farming. This is what an international research team involving the Universities of Bayreuth and Göttingen demands in a paper published in the journal “Trends in Plant Science”.
Herald-Journal

Dust storms more likely in Utah as drought persists, researcher says

Is it possible for another big dust storm, like the one that led to the deaths of eight people on Sunday, to happen again in Utah? University of Utah professor Dr. Kevin Perry says it’s likely because dust storms are “becoming more common.”. In order for a big dust event...
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

TAMUC teams up with Tarleton State to receive massive grant for drought and pollinator research

Texas A&M University-Commerce and fellow Texas A&M University System member institution Tarleton State University jointly received nearly $300,000 in research funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food & Agriculture. The funds will go toward research into Plant Drought Response and Insect Pollinator Studies, also known as Plant DRIPS. A&M-Commerce is the prime recipient of funds, being awarded $159,124, while Tarleton will receive $140,743. A&M-Commerce Professor of Horticulture Dr. Derald Harp says that the project will evaluate perennials commonly used in ornamental landscapes in the area and study their performance under low-input conditions, specifically looking at three different irrigation programs all related to water loss from evapotranspiration, and looking at flower production, along with nectar quality and quantity. Harp adds that one of the main goals of the project is to generate information about the relationship between plants and pollinators, especially during periods of drought stress, and identify ways landscapes can be designed and managed to benefit pollinators. The project will run until August 31, 2024. Read an NIFA press release regarding the award.
Gardeningglovernursery.com

Top 5 Drought Tolerant & Resistant Plants

While we do everything to beat the heat, our gardens are doing the same. We want our gardens to be beautiful and healthy but also recognize that water conservation is super important. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite drought tolerant and drought resistant plants. They will help your garden be both beautiful and water wise.
SciencePhys.org

New biomechanical method draws roots into deeper soil layers to resist drought stress

Tree roots are drawn towards moist soil, a phenomenon known as hydrotropism. Near surface watering therefore causes roots to stay close to the surface instead of growing deep into the ground. Biomechanical engineers from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) developed a new, easily applied method, the "gravel cylinder," to attract the tree roots towards deeper, moister soil layers. This should make trees more resistant to the consequences of climate change.
Agriculturekttn.com

Mizzou weed science shares Seed Terminator research

In the 1984 film “The Terminator,” a robotic assassin played by Arnold Schwarzenegger warns, “I’ll be back.”. If waterhemp could talk, it might say the same thing. Waterhemp can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. The prolific producer of seeds is the state’s No. 1 weed, robbing Missouri agriculture of millions of dollars each year.
Agriculturevoiceofalexandria.com

Worsening Drought Conditions Have Livestock Producers Seeking Grazing Alternatives

(St. Paul, MN) -- The state’s worsening drought conditions have Minnesota livestock producers seeking alternatives for grazing. About half of the Gopher State is suffering from severe drought and four percent is experiencing extreme drought. That spurred a warning late last week from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Some livestock producers are asking for emergency waives so they can graze their cattle on conservation land. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is closed to the public by wildfires that are burning just across the border in Canada. Some officials are saying more lawn watering bans are likely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy