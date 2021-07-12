Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucksport, ME

Summer events continue in Bucksport, Orrington, Searsport

penbaypilot.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of interested spectators visited the town of Bucksport on Saturday, July 10 to view the Tall Ship Nao Santa Maria. The maritime attraction drew guests from around the state who enjoyed the welcoming hospitality of the small riverfront community and the spectacular views of the ship against the background of Fort Knox and the towering Penobscot Narrows Bridge. Local businesses were busy. The waterfront was alive with activity. The Santa Maria will be in Bucksport until it departs on Wednesday, July 14.

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orrington, ME
City
Searsport, ME
Searsport, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
Bucksport, ME
Government
City
Bucksport, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Maria#Remote Control Expo#The Town Of Searsport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate

(CNN) — The drama over mask wearing on Capitol Hill is back and in full force. One day after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstated a mask mandate in the House of Representatives, many House Republicans purposefully defied the rules by appearing on the floor maskless. This is the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election runoff, CNN projects

CNN — Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey will win the special election runoff in Texas’$2 6th Congressional District, CNN projects – without the endorsement of Donald Trump. The Republican overcame the former President’s backing of his opponent, Republican Susan Wright, to claim victory. Wright is the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who had cancer and died in February after contracting Covid-19.

Comments / 1

Community Policy