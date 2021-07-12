Summer events continue in Bucksport, Orrington, Searsport

Thousands of interested spectators visited the town of Bucksport on Saturday, July 10 to view the Tall Ship Nao Santa Maria. The maritime attraction drew guests from around the state who enjoyed the welcoming hospitality of the small riverfront community and the spectacular views of the ship against the background of Fort Knox and the towering Penobscot Narrows Bridge. Local businesses were busy. The waterfront was alive with activity. The Santa Maria will be in Bucksport until it departs on Wednesday, July 14.