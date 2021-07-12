enVista acquires conveyor and integration specialist HCM Systems

We are looking for a senior Systems Engineer who is eager to roll up their sleeves, serve as a technical project lead and develop a device from concept to prototyping and eventual commercialization. You will work with biologists, engineers and outside contractors to develop overall system architecture and coordinate the design of hardware, software, and electrical systems for new laboratory instrumentation. This role will be involved throughout the entire product lifecycle from developing breadboards to verification, release to manufacturing and sustained support. . In addition to this, you will be expected to participate in key development activities such as system integration, reliability testing, root case analysis and failure mode investigation. The position ensures engineering designs meet established performance specifications and comply with applicable safety and regulatory certifications. It is necessary to ensure documentation practices are followed as well as validation and verification processes are complete.