Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalester, OK

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Phillies select Eastern's McGowan in MLB Draft

By Derek Hatridge
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 16 days ago

Christian McGowan is being called up to the big show.

The Eastern Oklahoma State College baseball player was selected in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Officially the 205th pick of the draft, McGowan has been a star force for Eastern in his time as a Mountaineer.

The right-handed pitcher from Bokchito, Oklahoma, made 12 appearances in the 2021 season with nine wins and zero losses, posting a 2.55 ERA in 74 innings pitched — putting him in the top 30 for junior college players nationwide. McGowan racked up a team best 109 strikeouts — ninth best in the nation — while only giving 30 walks and allowing only 26 runs.

He helped lead the Mountaineers to both a regular season and Region II tournament championship, with Eastern also making a run during the NJCAA postseason — coming within one game of advancing to the NJCAA World Series.

McGowan has been lauded for his talents and command on the mound, including his splitter, slider, and a scorching fastball that has seen up to near 100mph speeds.

Eastern coach Matt Parker tweeted his congratulations to McGowan on Twitter after the selection was announced.

"Congratulations to (Christian McGowan)!” Parker wrote. "We couldn’t be more excited for a guy who put in this much work. Who’s next?”

Parker also added the #KeepYourFork hashtag, which has been a long-running mantra for his team and signifying their hunger for continued success.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Comments / 0

McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
92
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Mcalester, OK
Sports
City
Mcalester, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Matt Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Mlb Draft#Eastern#Mlb Draft#The Philadelphia Phillies#Era#Mountaineers#Njcaa#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy