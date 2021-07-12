5 Black-Owned Travel Goods To Get For Your Next Trip
Invest in high-quality luggage and essential goods for travel from these hip Black-owned brands. Despite the exorbitant ticket prices right now, people are traveling with a zeal they haven’t had and couldn’t have since before the pandemic. Flights are being caught, trips are being planned, and wanderlust is being reactivated. But before you go and pull out that same ol’ luggage that collected dust in quarantine for your next trip, you might find that this is a good time to swap out the old for the new — and chic. Oh, and very black.www.essence.com
Comments / 0