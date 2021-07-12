11 Reasons to Drive to Laguna Beach

Perfect weather, endless beaches, and artsy vibes make it worth the trip. Weekend road trips are all the rage right now, and Laguna Beach, just an hour away from San Diego and Los Angeles, is the perfect destination for a quick weekend getaway. With more than 22 beaches, surfing, snorkeling, and scuba diving, along with a 7,000-acre wilderness area and more than 40 miles of hiking trails, it’s an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise contained in one of the most charming beach towns you’ve ever seen. It’s also famous for its thriving arts community, numerous galleries, and frequent art and music festivals, unique shops and noteworthy culinary landscape. So pack a bag, grab the sunscreen, and cue up your favorite road trip playlist—we’ve got all the best things to do in Laguna Beach right here: