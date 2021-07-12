Quick response from Leitchfield FD limits large fire to kitchen of Crest Ridge Drive home. Cat perishes in blaze.
A quick response by the Leitchfield Fire Department contained a fire to the kitchen area of a Crest Ridge Drive residence. Monday afternoon at approximately 1:15, Leitchfield fire personnel responded to 30 Crest Ridge Drive on the report of a fire. LFD Chief Tim Duvall and Assistant Chief Roy Hack arrived within minutes of being dispatched and made entry into the residence, discovering a large fire in the kitchen.www.k105.com
