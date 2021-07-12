Cancel
Leitchfield, KY

Quick response from Leitchfield FD limits large fire to kitchen of Crest Ridge Drive home. Cat perishes in blaze.

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quick response by the Leitchfield Fire Department contained a fire to the kitchen area of a Crest Ridge Drive residence. Monday afternoon at approximately 1:15, Leitchfield fire personnel responded to 30 Crest Ridge Drive on the report of a fire. LFD Chief Tim Duvall and Assistant Chief Roy Hack arrived within minutes of being dispatched and made entry into the residence, discovering a large fire in the kitchen.

