Morris County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morris; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MORRIS AND EAST CENTRAL SUSSEX COUNTIES At 646 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bloomingdale to near Ogdensburg, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Boonton, Butler, Riverdale, Green Pond, Pequannock Township and Lake Telemark. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 47 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 45 and 54. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

