Mora County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Mora by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Mora The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mora, La Cueva, Cleveland, Ledoux, Coyote Creek State Park, Watrous, Luceros, Rainsville, El Turquillo, Golondrinas, Guadalupita and South Carmen. Hazardous water levels are expected in Coyote Creek, the Rito Cebolla, and the Mora River below Holman through Watrous. Low water crossings will flood. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.25 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

