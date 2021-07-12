Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Northwest Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN JUAN COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Shiprock, moving south at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include U.S. Highway 491 between the Colorado border and Shiprock.alerts.weather.gov
