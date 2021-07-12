2021 MLB Draft: Six Day 2 takeaways, as Reds land former College World Series star; Braves get two-way player
Major League Baseball's 2021 amateur draft is now more than halfway finished. The draft started on Sunday night and continued until the completion of round 10 on Monday afternoon. The rest of the event, or rounds 11 through 20, will take place beginning Tuesday at 12 p.m ET. Teams will then have less than three weeks before the signing deadline, which falls on Sunday, Aug. 1.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0