Officials discuss next steps for statues and bases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four statues have been taken down in the Charlottesville area, but it's not the end of their journey. Over the weekend, the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson monuments were removed, which was planned. The process went quickly enough that crews on site could take down the third statue the Charlottesville City Council had previously voted to remove: the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statue.