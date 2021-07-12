House Guest Steals Car from Hosts, Tools Around Pasco

This past weekend, my wife and I stopped into Country Mercantile in Pasco for lunch. We hadn't been there in a long while and I have to tell you it was terrific! I got the turkey club and she got the French dip. Granted, they are $9 sandwiches but they honestly we're really good. Everyone knows that you can't stop into Country Mercantile without looking around after you eat. So we ended up bringing home a few choice items like jalapeno pepper jelly and a really nice-looking, huge cantaloupe, and this crazy delicious watermelon shown above. I scanned the Q R code and found out it is from Bellinger Farms just outside of Hermiston. Yes, $8 is too much to pay for a watermelon around these parts, but we were already there and decided to bring one home. We asked listeners on our Facebook page how much they pay for good local watermelons. I know how popular Walchli melons are and we usually look for that brand. But the watermelon from Bellinger Farms was excellent also. Judy commented that she paid $5.95 for watermelons at Walmart that were local. And then somebody who lives in Iowa but obviously has connections to the Tri-Cities said that she pays just $3.69 for watermelons there that are from Washington or Oregon! Bonnie commented on our Facebook page that Bellinger and Walchli melons are both very juicy and full of flavor. And a fellow by the name of Jefferson commented that he likes Hagerman watermelons. I looked them up online and they are out of Idaho.