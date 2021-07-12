Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco, WA

House Guest Steals Car from Hosts, Tools Around Pasco

By John McKay
Posted by 
97 Rock
97 Rock
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pasco Police reported Monday a suspect sought in a Thursday (July 8) car theft is behind bars. According to officers, a 25-year-old Burbank man was staying with an acquaintance in Pasco, but when the man returned home Thursday, his car was gone...and so was the so-called friend. Jorge Arturo Oliva-Licon...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burbank, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Car Theft#Pasco Police#Hondas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Pasco Police Arrest ‘Sideshow Bob’ Looking Alleged Punk

Alleged. Allegedly. It's important the police use words like this because you are innocent until proven guilty. And I'm good with that. I also hate cliches, but where there's smoke there's fire! When I was growing up, if my dad smelled smoke a hundred and fifty miles away, I was probably the source of the fire! (Sometimes he was right, but damn). But parents today have a harder time taking control of their children, it seems. Case in point this alleged graffiti artist. Pasco police report that he allegedly sprayed graffiti and then ran into someone's house or apartment to avoid police. The alleged punk is 15 years old with hair like Sideshow Bob according to police. They found spray paint cans and a red hoodie with spray paint on it as evidence. That is not alleged, it's a fact!
Yakima, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Yakima Man Shoots Fridge In Soda Retaliation

We've all been there, you're home alone, a little on edge. You hear something that sounds like a gunshot. It could be a firework, we are in July after all, maybe it's a leftover from Independence Day, and your neighbor wants to wish everyone a happy 25th of July! Or, even scarier, maybe it's an actual gun shot. Maybe it is a drive-by. You hear a sound come from the kitchen. Your instincts kick in, and you shoot at your Frigidaire! All because of a soda that exploded.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Wild Driver Swerving All Over Road was NOT Drunk, Say Cops

Kennewick Police helped avert a potential tragedy Wednesday morning, when calls came in about a wild driver. Multiple reports came in saying there was a car near Columbia Center Boulevard and 10th Ave. that was swerving into oncoming traffic, and also hitting the curb multiple times. Officers quickly responded and...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Kennewick Police Need to ID 2 Thieves Stealing Expensive Items

Take a close look. Shouldn't be too hard to identify these two. Surely, someone knows who they are. According to the Kennewick Police Department Facebook page, the man and woman took a Wireless Bose Speaker System. This is not a cheap item. I kid you not. I work many hours just to attain any item of the Bose quality. So, this is especially irritating to me.
AccidentsPosted by
97 Rock

Man Wearing Sun Dress Steals Bus, Smashes Car Through Garage

Only Hollywood could come up with a stranger story. Chelan County Deputies report they spent much of Saturday night pursuing a man who had been released from Western State Hospital earlier in the day. The man, whose name was not released, had undergone treatment there. Around 7:49PM Saturday, the Chelan...
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Pasco Knife Waver Threatened to Kill Victim, Now He’s In Jail

The suspect was apprehended Friday, but now Pasco Police say this guy threatened to kill a would-be victim in Pasco. 25-year-old Abel Espinobarros-Piñeda of Pasco was spotted shortly after an alleged assault threat that occurred near 8th and Lewis Streets. Police reported he threatened to kill the victim. Police didn't...
Walla Walla, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Two Injured and Two Suspects in Custody in Walla Walla Shooting

Two people were shot in Walla Walla early this morning and two suspects are now in custody. Multiple bullet casings were found in the 200 block of Tausick Way after Walla Walla Police responded to the area just after 12:30 am. Police shut down the road and after a short time, two injured persons with gunshot wounds were discovered in the area of 2nd and Main Street.
SciencePosted by
97 Rock

PHOTOS: Twin Falls ID Alleged Site Of ‘The Devil’s Henchman’

Southern Idaho has quite a history when it comes to the paranormal. The 100-year anniversary of one of Twin Falls' most creepiest legends recently passed, and the location of where the incidents took place is one where you'll find many people walking their dogs, completely unware of what is said to have transpired there long ago.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Inferno Highs to Hit, 5 Cool Locations to Get Relief

Coming off another Water Follies weekend in the Tri-Cities, where it was a few degrees cooler than in previous years, the niceness will soon disappear. Wednesday's triple-digit heat returns with the highest temperatures expected on Friday (108 degrees) and Saturday (106 degrees). Hopefully, this will be the last of these...
Yakima, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Was Yakima Bombed? Here’s Where Those Loud Booms Are Coming From

The last few days you may have asked yourself, "What the heck was THAT?!?!" following a loud, concussive, window-rattling boom. The answer is a little more understandable once you know the source. For those that have lived in the upper Yakima Valley for very long are likely so used to it by know that it almost goes unnoticed.
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

I Paid $8…But Here’s Where They’re Much Cheaper

This past weekend, my wife and I stopped into Country Mercantile in Pasco for lunch. We hadn't been there in a long while and I have to tell you it was terrific! I got the turkey club and she got the French dip. Granted, they are $9 sandwiches but they honestly we're really good. Everyone knows that you can't stop into Country Mercantile without looking around after you eat. So we ended up bringing home a few choice items like jalapeno pepper jelly and a really nice-looking, huge cantaloupe, and this crazy delicious watermelon shown above. I scanned the Q R code and found out it is from Bellinger Farms just outside of Hermiston. Yes, $8 is too much to pay for a watermelon around these parts, but we were already there and decided to bring one home. We asked listeners on our Facebook page how much they pay for good local watermelons. I know how popular Walchli melons are and we usually look for that brand. But the watermelon from Bellinger Farms was excellent also. Judy commented that she paid $5.95 for watermelons at Walmart that were local. And then somebody who lives in Iowa but obviously has connections to the Tri-Cities said that she pays just $3.69 for watermelons there that are from Washington or Oregon! Bonnie commented on our Facebook page that Bellinger and Walchli melons are both very juicy and full of flavor. And a fellow by the name of Jefferson commented that he likes Hagerman watermelons. I looked them up online and they are out of Idaho.

Comments / 0

Community Policy