Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Eric Adams’ smart talk on guns and policing goes national

New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bronx gang war took the lives of three black teens, the youngest just 13, just before Eric Adams visited the White House to discuss combating urban gun violence with President Joe Biden. We hope the Democratic mayoral nominee, who won by vowing to fight crime, had a chance to talk some quiet sense to the president.

nypost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Nypd#Police Reform#The White House#Democratic#Covid#Nypd#Cnn#State Of Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

The Ascendance of Eric Adams

David Remnick talks with New York’s likely next mayor, Eric Adams. Once a victim of police abuse and now an advocate for the N.Y.P.D., Adams will have to navigate some of the city’s most divisive debates. And two stories about threats to journalists: a close look at how the Pegasus spyware technology targeted a reporter in India; and the indictment of Iranian nationals for a kidnapping plot on U.S. soil that reads like something out of a bad spy novel.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Eric Adams the ‘Godsend’ and other commentary

Many Gotham progressives view the prospect of an Eric Adams mayoralty as a “nightmare,” notes The New York Times’ Bret Stephens, but “for the rest of big-city America, not to mention the Democratic Party that usually runs it, he’s a godsend.” The reason: “Democrats are again becoming the party of urban misrule, just as they were in the 1970s,” with leaders inviting lawlessness, riots and other disorder in cities across the nation, including the Big Apple. Adams, by contrast, “believes that effective policing is the basis for justice, not an enemy of it.” If “black lives matter,” Adams says, “we should be talking about a 13-year-old kid being assassinated in the Bronx.” Say Stephens: “If Adams can govern as he campaigned, he’ll be remembered as the mayor who saved New York from walking itself off a ledge.”
New York City, NYStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Analysis: Eric Adams Dives Into Congestion-Pricing Exemption Fight

The battle over congestion pricing exemptions is coming — but the facts and the law are on the side of mass transit. On Wednesday evening, PIX 11 released a clip of a wide-ranging interview with Eric Adams, in which the likely mayor-to-be voiced his opinion on who should be exempt from congestion pricing, whenever it is implemented.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Eric Adams advocates for changes to bail reform, anti-gun trafficking bill

Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams called for an overhaul of the state’s controversial bail reforms following a press conference on gun violence with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in Brooklyn Monday. “Let’s sit down with law enforcement experts, those who have advocated for reform,” Adams, the current Brooklyn borough president and a...
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Eric Adams says NYC has become a city where ‘lawlessness is the norm’

Eric Adams said that the Big Apple has “become a place where lawlessness is the norm.” Adams pointed to problems with illegal dirt bikes and ATV. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer who expresses her ideas and thoughts through her writings. She loves to get engaged with the readers who are seeking for informative contents on various niches over the internet.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Eric Adams must fight NYC street crime — at whatever cost

In the 1954 classic film, Godzilla was a city-destroying, malevolent monster who lays waste to Tokyo. When tanks and rockets fail to fell the dinosaur, a scientist invents the “oxygen destroyer” — a volatile chemical weapon deadly enough to kill the creature, but so horrific the inventor resists using it, fearful it could fall into the wrong hands.
Brooklyn, NYPOLITICO

Frank Carone: The well-connected lawyer who has Eric Adams' ear

When Eric Adams needed space to work on his mayoral campaign, an old friend set him up with a brightly-lit spot in his own downtown Brooklyn office, steps from Adams’ Borough Hall headquarters. When he was setting up his campaign team, Adams hired the same confidante for legal advice and...
Public Safetytalesbuzz.com

Eric Adams is New York’s only leader serious about gun violence

Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams continues to expose the fecklessness of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio when it comes to surging crime, even if he is (mostly) polite about it. Seeking to bask in Adams’ glow, the gov invited him to a press conference Wednesday where Cuomo...
New York City, NYDaily Gate City

Cuomo, Adams pledge to curb gun violence in NYC

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC's Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams are pledging to work together to bring the city back as the perception of lawlessness following a rise in shootings and other crimes threatens its comeback. (July 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

Cuomo, NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams pledge cooperation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams signaled Wednesday how he might navigate and perhaps reshape City Hall's choppy political relationship with Gov. Andrew Cuomo. At a joint news conference, Adams — the current Brooklyn borough president and a former police captain — sounded similar notes...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Eric Adams vows to get tough on crime in joint appearance with Gov. Cuomo

Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams appeared in public with Gov. Cuomo on Wednesday and addressed everything from the city’s surging shootings to the governor’s sexual harassment scandal. Ahead of a meeting with community leaders in Brooklyn to discuss the Big Apple’s epidemic of gun violence, Adams — who last week...

Comments / 1

Community Policy