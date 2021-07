YUMA, AZ – Early Saturday morning, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended two aggravated felons, Jose Ramos-Lopez and Modesto Hernandez-Rechiga, in separate incidents. Just after midnight, an agent assigned to the Yuma station encountered a migrant who illegally crossed the international border near the Andrade Port of Entry. The migrant was arrested and transported to the Yuma station for further processing. Record checks conducted on the migrant, Modesto Hernandez-Rechiga, revealed that he was a convicted felon. Hernandez-Rechiga, a 45-year-old Mexican national, was convicted of negligent vehicular homicide in California in 2004 and was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Hernandez-Rechiga also had several arrests and convictions for driving under the influence and served jail time for those as well.