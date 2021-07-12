Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

My Favorite Currency This Week: CAD

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 16 days ago

This is a busy week for the financial markets. There are three central bank monetary policy announcements, along with inflation, employment and consumer spending numbers scheduled for release from all corners of the globe. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will also deliver his semi-annual testimony on the economy and monetary policy. With these big event risks on the calendar, there are no shortage of market-moving opportunities. The action heats up tonight with the release of Chinese trade data and U.S. consumer prices. Nothing was missed on Monday as there were no major economic reports released.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Currency#U S Currency#Federal Reserve#Chinese#Nasdaq Composite#Treasury#Canadian#The Bank Of Canada#Business Outlook Survey#Nzd#Rbnz#Australian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds to $1,800 as FOMC decision looms

Gold extended its range-bound price action through the early North American session. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and capped the early uptick. COVID-19 jitters extended some support to the safe-haven metal ahead of the FOMC. Update, July 28: Pressured by the renewed USD strength...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Drops as US Dollar Jumps; Fed Eyes Start of Tapering

Gold price action tumbles lower as the US Dollar strengthens broadly following the Fed. FOMC officials leave the Fed funds rate and current pace of asset purchases unchanged. The Federal Reserve states that the economy has made progress toward goals to taper. Check out the DailyFX Real Time News page...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Inches Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors await a statement from the Fed policy meeting along with a news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering amid surging U.S. inflation. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,801.48 per ounce,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar outlook and three main takeaways from Fed

The U.S. dollar traded lower against most of the major currencies on the back of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. EUR/USD rose to its strongest level in nearly 2 weeks while USD/JPY dropped back below 110. Interestingly enough, Fed Chairman Powell did not appear overly concerned about Delta. In...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD drops to fresh one-week lows, approaches 0.6900 mark ahead of FOMC

NZD/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Wednesday. Rebounding US bond yields, risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure. Investors keenly await the FOMC monetary policy decision before placing fresh directional bets. The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American...
StocksJournal-News

Stocks edge higher after Fed notes progress on the economy

Stock indexes edged higher Wednesday afternoon on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged and will continue to buy billions in bonds every month even as it noted that the U.S. economy is strengthening. Stock indexes edged higher Wednesday afternoon on Wall...
Businessmarketpulse.com

USD/CAD – Markets eye CPI, FOMC meeting

Forget about a quiet and calm Wednesday. The markets will be treated to two key events today. Canada releases consumer inflation for June (12:30 GMT, followed by the FOMC policy meeting (18:00 GMT). Either event could have a significant impact on USD/CAD, which is trading quietly at 1.2577. Will the...
Marketsmarketresearchtelecast.com

FOREX-Dollar advances as the market has its eyes on the Fed

NEW YORK, Jul 28 (Reuters) – The dollar appreciated on Wednesday, even as investors avoided large trades while waiting for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting, keeping movements in check in check. most coins. * The dollar index, which compares the greenback against a basket of six currencies,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Will US Dollar Index strengthen post Fed outcome?

Since the beginning of July, the trend in dollar index has been positive, breaching 93.19 the highest level since Apr 1, on expectations that, as the US economy recovers the Federal Reserve would start to tighten its policies. However, as we get close to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy decision the greenback has pared some gains as traders are shunning big bets before Powell's remarks.
Marketsinvezz.com

EUR/USD forecast ahead of Fed decision and US GDP data

The EUR/USD tilted upwards during the Asian session. The pair will react to the latest FOMC interest rate decision. The next key catalyst will be the latest US GDP data. The EUR/USD darted higher as the focus among investors shifted to the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision and the US GDP data. The pair rose to 1.1840, which was the highest level since Thursday last week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD rebounds from one-week lows after Fed’s decision

Fed sees some progress, keeps policy unchanged; Powell holds press conference. US dollar rises, then reverses; AUD/USD at the same level it had before the statement. The AUD/USD tumbled to 0.7316 following the release of the FOMC statement and later started to recover, rising above the level it had before. The pair is hovering around 0.7350, down for the day but off weekly lows.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip as Dollar Gains Following Fed Decision

Gold prices edged lower following the decision by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged. Their move was widely expected. The Fed said there was progress but seem to be willing to use the spread of the delta variant to keep rates unchanged. U.S. Yields moved slightly higher, which helped buoy the greenback, which in turn paved the way for lower gold prices.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends lower ahead of Fed's decision on drop in US yields

The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on falling U.S. yields and as investors squared usd positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday. Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 110.39 in Australia and fell in tandem with U.S. yields to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounded by $1,790 and $1,812 ahead of Fed

XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday. Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA. Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US. The gold price remains pressured within a sideways channel after failing to break into the prior day's resistance between $1,808/12 convincingly nor the support within the $1,790s. However, XAU/USD is around 0.2% higher on the day so far and has moved between a low of $1,793 and a high of $1,805.29.
Marketsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dollar falls with the Fed in the spotlight

NEW YORK, Jul 27 (Reuters) – The dollar was lower Tuesday against a basket of even currencies as investors avoided making big bets before the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting ended. * The greenback was down 0.254% at 92.371 as of 1535 GMT, not that far from its three-and-a-half...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar dips, CPI ahead

The Canadian dollar has reversed directions on Tuesday and is in negative territory. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2582, up 0.30%. It has been a frigid summer for the Canadian dollar, as USD/CAD has jumped 4.3% since June 1. The 1.20 level seems like a distant memory for the Canadian currency, which is within striking distance of the 1.26 line. The Bank of Canada was the first major central bank to tighten policy and oil prices have moved higher in recent months, but these factors have not been enough to prop up the wobbly Canadian dollar.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers - COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, COT Report –Analysis. US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers. In the most recent CFTC report, sentiment in the USD has flipped net long for the first time since March 2020. The shift had arguably been a long time coming, given various reflation trades had peaked in the months prior while a hawkish Federal Reserve had also aided the upside in the greenback. The past week saw a wave of USD buying ($4.4bln) in response to the deterioration in risk sentiment with the bulk of the move against the Euro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy