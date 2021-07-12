My Favorite Currency This Week: CAD

This is a busy week for the financial markets. There are three central bank monetary policy announcements, along with inflation, employment and consumer spending numbers scheduled for release from all corners of the globe. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will also deliver his semi-annual testimony on the economy and monetary policy. With these big event risks on the calendar, there are no shortage of market-moving opportunities. The action heats up tonight with the release of Chinese trade data and U.S. consumer prices. Nothing was missed on Monday as there were no major economic reports released.