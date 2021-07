Most motorcycle owners are in it for the feel of the thing. Wind in your hair, sun in your face, engine moving under you, all that. However, there’s now an emerging alternative: electric motorcycles. EV bikes have many upsides, and in many more ways, capitalize on what makes bikes so consumer-friendly. So, the real question is, why not enjoy all the upsides of an EV with the perks of motorcycle ownership on top of it?