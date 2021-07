Google just released a new Google Drive desktop app for Windows and Mac to replace the Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream tools, which are shutting down on October 1. Google recommends all users migrate to the Drive desktop app by September to avoid any syncing interruptions, but don’t lament the loss of those dusty old apps—the new Drive for desktop combines features from Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream into a single app, and even adds in some extra capabilities from the browser version and the Google Photos app.