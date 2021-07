Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced their divorce in May after 27 years of marriage. Melinda and Bill Gates issued a joint statement. The statement said, "After much discussion and working on our relationship, we have decided to end our marriage. In the last 27 years, he has raised his three wonderful children by raising them. We have also created a foundation We will still have the same thinking and work together for this mission, which works for the health and good life of people across the world. Although we now feel that we will not be able to live together as husband and wife in the coming time of life. As we are going to start a new life, people are expecting space and privacy for our family.