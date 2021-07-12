Attleboro Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Offenses

An Attleboro man was sentenced today for receipt and possession of child pornography. Garry Bienvenue, 59, of Attleboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor to 10 years and one month in prison and five years of supervised release. On March 10, 2021, Bienvenue pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.