Let’s start off here by saying that no one knows what the free agent market will look like a week from now. Fans have a lot to wade through before the deadline if they want to make reasonable guesses about their team’s intent. The general managers, obviously, have to wait until after the expansion draft before getting a clearer idea of what their cap situation looks like so they can make trades at the NHL draft on the 23rd and 24th. It won’t be until shortly before the deadline on the 28th that teams will have a better idea of what they can afford and what trade assets are available to move. They’ll have to wait until the 28th to fully get an idea of who is available to sign.