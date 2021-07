In a plea to for community unity, Oakland’s chief of police this week renewed his call to end violence in the city’s streets amid what has been an especially bloody month. “We cannot reduce crime alone,” Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said Monday. “We need our community to partner with us, along with other key and critical organizations such as the Department of Violence Prevention (DVP), and other city departments. Together we can reduce violent crime as we stand up for a safe Oakland.”