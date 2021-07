Novak Djokovic has just won the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament by taking down Matteo Berrettini in five sets in the final. The Serbian winning that match was close to a dead giveaway as he was the pre-tournament favorite and was the overwhelming chalk prior to the title match against the Italian. What wasn’t sure, especially for US tennis fans who watched that contest, was whether they could see an American win a men’s Grand Slam title anytime soon.