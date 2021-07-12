Learn to Sauté and Purée With Paris Hilton in Her "Hot" New Cooking Show on Netflix
Someone give Moira Rose a ring because Paris Hilton is here to show her how to fold in the cheese. In addition to being a businesswoman, model, and actress, Paris can officially add "cooking show host" to her resume thanks to her new Netflix show Cooking With Paris, named after her viral YouTube video of the same name. Yes, the same video that brought us iconic lines like, "Careful if you have long hair, 'cause it could light on fire," and "It's true. I am allergic to bullsh*t."www.popsugar.com
