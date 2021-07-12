Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Learn to Sauté and Purée With Paris Hilton in Her "Hot" New Cooking Show on Netflix

By Chanel Vargas
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone give Moira Rose a ring because Paris Hilton is here to show her how to fold in the cheese. In addition to being a businesswoman, model, and actress, Paris can officially add "cooking show host" to her resume thanks to her new Netflix show Cooking With Paris, named after her viral YouTube video of the same name. Yes, the same video that brought us iconic lines like, "Careful if you have long hair, 'cause it could light on fire," and "It's true. I am allergic to bullsh*t."

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Show#Pur E#Getty Fox#Parishilton#Food Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesInside the Magic

It Took Paris Hilton 12 Years to Realize Disney Based a Character Off Her

Many celebrities are big fans of Disney, but there are only a few that Disney has used as inspiration to create their own characters. Paris Hilton is a big Disney fan, even though it may not seem as apparent at first. The model, DJ, and TV personality visits the theme parks very often, and when she is not at Disney World or Disneyland, she still has a piece of Disney with her as she named her dog Tinker Bell! Hilton has even confessed that she will go to far lengths to ensure she enjoys her day at the parks by entering with a full incognito prosthetics look to avoid being recognized.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Nicky Hilton Says Reports That Paris Hilton Is Pregnant Are “Not True”

Nicky Hilton is shutting down claims her older sister Paris is pregnant. On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Paris Hilton is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. The couple, who got engaged in February after a year of dating, has been very open about their plans to have children, primarily undergoing IVF treatments. In January, Paris revealed to The Trend Reporter podcast that she is working with Kim Kardashian’s doctor and has “been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like.”
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Journey Gets Its Happy Ending With an Emmy Nomination

Regé-Jean Page's impossibly charming portrayal of Duke of Hastings Simon Basset in Bridgerton has earned him an Emmy nomination. His reaction? Just as charming. "It's a joy to be seen." — "It's a joy to be seen," the actorwrote on Tuesday in response to the news that he had been nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for the forthcoming award ceremony on Sept. 19. Page went on to congratulate his fellow cast and crew — a "dazzling group of artists" — on the 12 nominations the Netflix series received, including for outstanding drama series. Page also celebrated the Creative Arts Emmy nomination for Sylvie's Love, in which he appeared in a supporting role. After listing the many nominations, Page wrote, "And 1 happy, tired boy who gets to be a part of it all."
RecipesAOL Corp

Paris Hilton Recruits Kim Kardashian in ‘Cooking with Paris’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for Paris Hilton’s “Cooking with Paris,” premiering on Aug. 4. The six-episode series follows the titular Paris Hilton as she navigates new recipes, new ingredients and “exotic kitchen appliances.” She is joined by special guests who act as sous chefs, including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Gigi Hadid Talks Motherhood, Megan Thee Stallion Is A Total Boss In Coach’s Latest Campaign, Cooking With Paris Hilton, And More!

Coach x BAPE tap Megan Thee Stallion to front latest campaign. BAPE alert, or babe alert?! For the latest iteration of Coach x BAPE, the New York City label and the Japanese streetwear powerhouse enlisted *hot girl* Megan Thee Stallion to show us all exactly how to strike a pose. The exclusive capsule not only marks the duo’s second collaboration, but also fuses both BAPE’s skater aesthetic and Coach’s sophistication. Debuting today, the campaign—shot by photographer Sandy Kim—also features singer Cordae and Japanese model Kōki. Hoodies, sneakers, bags, and t-shirts decorated with a limited-edition print (Coach’s ‘C’ monogram blended with BAPE’s APE HEAD logo) are for the taking. Beginning July 24, with retail stamps from $95 to $595, the capsule is all yours.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Meghan Markle Is Teaming Up With Netflix For an Animated Series About Influential Women

We'll have more Meghan Markle content to look forward to on Netflix soon. According to Variety, the Duchess of Sussex is creating an animated family series called Pearl, in partnership with the streaming service. The show will center around a 12-year-old girl who is "inspired by a variety of influential women from history." Markle recently welcomed her daughter, Lilibet, into the world, which makes the message of this series even sweeter.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Press

‘Cooking With Paris’ Trailer: See Who’s Joining Paris Hilton in the Kitchen (VIDEO)

Cooking With Paris, coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 4, isn’t your typical food show. After all, “cooking” is in quotes in the trailer, and the synopsis even starts with, “Paris Hilton can cook…kind of. And she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be.” But that doesn’t mean that she and her celebrity guests can’t have a good time.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Paris Hilton Shuts Down Rumors That She's Pregnant with Her First Child

This story has been updated. Paris Hilton is shutting down speculation that she's pregnant with her first child. During an episode of the heiress's This is Paris podcast, per People, Hilton denied that she is expecting a baby, stating, "The only thing in the oven at the moment is my 'Sliving' lasagna."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Paris Hilton Pregnancy Rumors Swirl, The Reality Star Has A Great Response

A lot of people are beyond obsessed with celebrities and their assorted relationships at varying stages. And, while it's pretty natural to have at least a passing interest in how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are handing their divorce, or how the rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck makes their many friends and family members feel, we also tend to think a lot about which famous folk are may or may not be in the process of procreating. Well, not long after word began to spread that the former star of The Simple Life, Paris Hilton, was expecting her first child, Hilton opened up with a great response.

Comments / 0

Community Policy