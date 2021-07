WASHINGTON (SBG) - Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago courtroom Wednesday to six charges of felony misconduct after police say he lied about a hate crime that became a widely circulated story around the country in 2019. Smollett claimed he was attacked by two masked men because he was black and gay, but police found surveillance camera footage of two men who say Smollett paid them for the attack in an attempt to raise his profile.