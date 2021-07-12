Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

Aiken development panel hears from new program manager

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJHFu_0auq7HzC00
Buy Now Tom Hallman, left, updated the Aiken Municipal Development Commission during its Monday meeting. (Landon Stamper/Staff) Staff Photo By Landon Stamper

Tom Hallman updated the Aiken Municipal Development Commission during its Monday meeting on his progress since being hired as a project manager last month.

Hallman, a former USC Aiken chancellor, was enlisted by the commission to engage Aiken residents and leaders in an effort to further the city’s economic development goals.

Hallman said that since officially starting in the position at the beginning of July, he has been talking to people in the community and on the commission and he plans to continue that for at least the next 30 days.

The project manager referenced the AECOM Strategic Economic Development Action Plan, which is seen as a guide to improve Aiken and has been frequently discussed by the AMDC.

"Throughout the plan, (it) references engagement with our people beyond the membership of this committee," Hallman said.

He further noted that he wants this dialogue to be had with "a mixture of people that are in the development business and neighborhood associations."

"So far, it seems that folks are open to and enthusiastic about having more voices at the table," Hallman said.

This type of discussion is important, Hallman said, because he wants to ensure that when the commission's plans are further developed, "you’ve at least (diminished) the prospect that somebody will say, ‘That’s an inbred idea. You didn’t talk to anyone outside of your circle to come to that conclusion.’"

Doug Slaughter, a member of the AMDC, voiced his agreement with Hallman's thoughts.

"I do think it’s going to be important for us as we begin to develop projects, to make sure that there is a lot of community buy-in," Slaughter said.

The AMDC was established in 2019 to accelerate Aiken’s growth projects and priorities.

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
211
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Amdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy