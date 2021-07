TULSA, Okla. — A national foundation that sends children who have battled life-threatening illnesses on vacations is helping out two kids from the Tulsa metro area. Cancer survivor Frank Squeo created Baking Memories 4 Kids in 2012. He gives kids with life-threatening injuries or a terminal illness a chance to go on a week-long trip to Orlando, Florida to visit all of the major theme parks. Each family gets to go for free, and they even get to jump in the front of the line for each ride.