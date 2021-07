I found this recipe in the depths of a closet last night, and it was like finding a buried box of sparkly, flawless diamonds. Only better. The recipe, which I’d adapted from a cake I’d watched Sara Moulton make back in the late '90s, had been scribbled on a piece of wide-ruled notebook paper, and I’d been searching for it since I moved into this house years ago. I’d loved the cake so much, it had immediately been put into my vault of "Keeper Recipes." It was so, so good. But we moved to the house where we’re living now, and I lost the scribbled recipe.