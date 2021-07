Three McCormick seasonings shipped to and sold in New Jersey were recalled Tuesday by the company due to possible salmonella contamination. The four products subject to this recall included McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning in 1.31 oz and 2.25 oz bottles, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning in 1.75-pound bottles and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning in 153 gram bottles. They were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to nearly every state, including New Jersey, as well as Bermuda and Canada.