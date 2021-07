The problem with appointing a bunch of 30- and 40-somethings to lifetime positions on the federal judiciary is that you wind up with a bunch of Gen X and elder millennials who don’t share the delicate sensibilities of the Federalist Society elders who selected them. Alabama judge Roy Moore ran smack into this generational barrier yesterday when his defamation suit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was booted out of court by a jurist who clearly watched the Borat movies and laughed his ass off.