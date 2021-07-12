The Abandoned promotional campaign continues to be very, very odd
The promotional campaign for PS5 exclusive Abandoned is either the work of a genius or of someone who has no idea what they are doing, I can’t quite decide which. Hasan Kahraman, Blue Box Games director, released a statement on 25th June stating that PS5 app which was meant to release on that day had been delayed until August. The team needed more time to work on the trailer app .Then, just a few days later on July 2nd the app was found on the PlayStation store by PlayStation Game Size, so that was rather odd.www.thesixthaxis.com
