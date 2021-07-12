The Abandoned promotional campaign continues to be very, very odd

I’ve thought for a long time now that the indie horror space tends to be where you find the most innovative and unique games in the genre. After all, the likes of Amnesia and Outlast seemed to inspire Resident Evil for its renaissance, but there’s even stuff like Darkwood and Doki Doki that outshines its bigger budget peers, not to mention how FNAF went from jumpscare factory to a massive franchise factory. We Create Stuff’s In Sound Mind has all the characteristics to become a cult favourite as well, though does seem to fall down when it comes to arguably the most important hurdle.