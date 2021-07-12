Rapper Gushy Bursts Onto The Scene With Catchy New Single “Cheeky Spending”
The music industry is becoming highly competitive for new artists. With the advent of social media, the music industry has become more challenging but open to new talent. The pandemic lockdown has further fuelled the popularity of social media, which gives budding artists a way to attract an audience. Gushy, a unique music talent, has explored this opportunity to earn his audience on social media, and is emerging as a promising star.thisis50.com
