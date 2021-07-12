Rapper Gushy Bursts Onto The Scene With Catchy New Single “Cheeky Spending”

Anyone who has paid any attention to Lil Nas X knows by now that the guy never really takes life that seriously and is unapologetically himself at all times. Many people tend to throw shade at the 22 year-old artist for his raunchy stage performances and controversial music videos, but if there’s one thing to note about him, it’s that he tends to always flip his backlash into comedic entertainment. Earlier in the year, Lil Nas X was sued by Nike for selling his Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes” — which had actual blood injected into the bubbles — and he morphed this moment into a hilarious teaser video for his upcoming single titled “Industry Baby”.