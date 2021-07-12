Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rapper Gushy Bursts Onto The Scene With Catchy New Single “Cheeky Spending”

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music industry is becoming highly competitive for new artists. With the advent of social media, the music industry has become more challenging but open to new talent. The pandemic lockdown has further fuelled the popularity of social media, which gives budding artists a way to attract an audience. Gushy, a unique music talent, has explored this opportunity to earn his audience on social media, and is emerging as a promising star.

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Music Industry#Into The Music#New Level#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
MusicRocky Mount Telegram

Singer-songwriter releases new single

Teen singer, songwriter and producer Max LaMont recently debuted his long-awaited first solo single, “Another Love,” on all major streaming platforms. LaMont, who previously released the album “Flight” as part of the pop duo Neverlanding, sees the release of this single as a “bold step” and the beginning of a new chapter in his life and adult musical journey.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rubi Rose Returns With Catchy Single "Poke"

Fresh on the heels of her XXL Freshman cypher with Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, and 42 Dugg, Rubi Rose returns with a new single. Two weeks ago, Rose delivered her shake-it-fast single "Twork," and she's followed that up with her Friday (July 16) release, "Poke." The rapper switched up her style for the cover art as she debuted a 1980s Punk Rock-inspired look complete with hot-pink-tipped liberty spikes, and after previewing the track over on Instagram, she added in the caption that she was applying pressure.
Musicpopwrapped.com

The Keymakers Present New Single “The Thread”

For The Keymakers, music is a family affair. Consisting of brothers Rome and Red, the pair blend each of their personal lives and experiences, and music tastes, to create a sound and style that reflects who they are not just as individuals but as artists. Their passion for the profession goes back several years with Red having DJ’d at parties and Rome being a talented saxophone player – these skills play a pivotal role in the music they make today, including new track “The Thread”, the video for which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Lil Nas X Addresses Satan Shoes Trial in Cheeky Teaser for His Upcoming Single "Industry Baby"

Anyone who has paid any attention to Lil Nas X knows by now that the guy never really takes life that seriously and is unapologetically himself at all times. Many people tend to throw shade at the 22 year-old artist for his raunchy stage performances and controversial music videos, but if there’s one thing to note about him, it’s that he tends to always flip his backlash into comedic entertainment. Earlier in the year, Lil Nas X was sued by Nike for selling his Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes” — which had actual blood injected into the bubbles — and he morphed this moment into a hilarious teaser video for his upcoming single titled “Industry Baby”.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

QUICKSAND Drops New Single 'Brushed'

New York City post-hardcore band QUICKSAND will release its fourth studio album, "Distant Populations", digitally on August 13 and on vinyl September 24 via Epitaph Records. The LP's second single, "Brushed", can be streamed below. Recorded at Studio 4 Recording in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, "Distant Populations" was produced and engineered by...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Camila's New Song's Lyrics Are Just As Catchy As "Havana"s

Fans waited two years to hear new music from Camila Cabello, and now it’s finally arrived! On Friday, July 23, the star dropped her latest single “Don’t Go Yet,” which will be part of her upcoming third album called Familia. If you’re already in love with the song, wait until you read Camila Cabello's "Don't Go Yet" lyrics because they’re so dang catchy.
Musicthisis50.com

Mickey Factz “WRATH” (Royce Da 5’9 Diss”)

A response to Royce Da 5’9″ after a month long dialogue between lyricists on whose the best. Mickey, after being antagonized by Royce himself and Joe Budden, decided to fire back at Royce’s audio response and IG Live. Over production from AWSME J, Mickey cleverly weaves in and out of styles to proverbially, “check boxes”.
Musicthisis50.com

Yazan Alsharif turned his Obstacles into Opportunities to become a Music Sensation

Success never comes easy to anyone. It is the outcome of dedication and persistence that comes to those who dared to move out of their comfort zone. Yazan Alsharif, the new rising star in the music industry has proved that hard work is never in vain if one lives for his dreams. The young artist stepped into the music industry in 2020 when the world was battling the pandemic. As more people resorted to social media as a means of entertainment during the lockdown, Yazan, like many other artists, took this as an opportunity to showcase his talent.
Chicago, ILhotnewhiphop.com

Chicago Rapper SoloSam Releases New Single "Motorbike Freestyle"

Chicago rapper SoloSam remains one of the most skilled storytellers on the underground scene, showing off his sharp flows over a mid-tempo beat for "Motorbike Freestyle." The rapper has been rising up for the last few years, becoming a creative staple in Chicago's underground rap scene, always putting on for his city. Following the release of his latest single "Traffic Jam," SoloSam has released his new self-produced "Motorbike Freestyle." Much as the title suggests, the freestyle lacks a traditional song structure, placing a focus on the verses before introducing a simple hook, which repeats at the end of the record. The young rapper is definitely in his bag though.
Musicflaunt.com

Maisyn | New Single 'Pool Party'

Maisyn, also known as Jessie Mason, has graced us all with her ode to womanhood —tender grittiness and all— with her latest single “Pool Party” off her upcoming EP. Known for her coming-of-age like narratives laid on a bed of dreamy guitar rhythmics, Maisyn bares it all. Taking a cathartic approach, the songstress describes her journey with self-image and body dysmorphia in her latest track. What is created is a beautiful showcase of the singer’s everchanging and evergreen relationship she has with herself.
Musicthisis50.com

YDG Dezzii Gracing Stages with His New Mixtape

YDG, who is also known as a visionary changing the modern generation, has been making hits after hits as he is growing into the global music industry. He is a man who is utterly hardworking, aggressive, and persistent. Music for him means freedom, and he is establishing peace for himself mentally, creatively, and emotionally. He is so passionate about music that he has found a lifelong purpose in it.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Dua Lipa & A Pop Smoke Hologram Appear In The "Demeanor" Music Video

Over the course of the past few days, DaBaby and Dua Lipa have been two of the most talked-about artists in the music industry, and as DaBaby gets caught liking shady tweets about his "Levitating" collaborator, Dua Lipa has taken a page out of his book and taken advantage of the drama by dropping a new music video.
Musicthisis50.com

Chubbs The Dreamer Enlists Chip & Ester For New Single “This Is It”

Chubbs, mostly known as Chubbs The Dreamer, is the new generation of hip-hop urban artists with lyrics that impact and inspire the world. Preparing for his forthcoming project release, he unveils the lead single, titled “This Is It” featuring well-known recording artists Chip and Ester. “”This Is It” is an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy