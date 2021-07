When two massive brands live under the same ownership umbrella, crossovers become inevitable: How long before Marvel and Star Wars appear in the same movie now that they're both owned by Disney? In the snack world, Fritos and Lay's have been joined at the hip as Frito-Lay since merging in 1961. And yet, only now is the company doing something that's been sitting in front of them the entire time: merging some of their iconic snack brands with Lay's potato chips.