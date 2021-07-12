The Riskiest Players to Draft This Year

This is the continuation of the series of posts about how successful Dallas has been in the draft. In the first post, I showed what you should expect from a draft pick. Then showed how well Dallas has done since the start of the second dynasty. That dynasty started with Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones taking over the team after 29 years of Landry and relatively stable ownership. In this article, we will continue a series discussing 5 periods of the post Landry years broken down by the Head Coaches as markers. These five periods are Johnson, the transition period between Johnson and Parcells, Parcells, Phillips, and Garrett as head coaches. This post will discuss the Garrett years. We have drafted a number of players in that time, large enough sample to get a feel for the results. Pro Football Reference provides the data. I exported the draft history by draft round and pick, years played, number of pro-bowl and all pro honors. I then categorized each draft pick using the categories described in the previous article. TERRIBLE career less than 3 years BELOW AVERAGE 3-year players but not 3-year starters AVERAGE everybody else ABOVE AVERAGE 1 or 2 pro-bowl or 1 all-pro honor GREAT 3 pro-bowl or multiple all-pro honors Each draft pick will be categorized into seven groups according to the original article as follows Group picks approximate range 1 1 to 13 top of the 1st round 2 14 to 40 rest of 1st to the top of the 2nd 3 41 to 66 rest of the 2nd 4 67 to 86 most of the 3rd 5 87 to 149 rest of 3rd to the 4rd 6 150 to 189 4th and 5th 7 190 + all other picks This was relatively quick and easy, but there are some caveats. PFR provides data for the players time including on their time on other teams. That is acceptable for this study as we are just looking at the ability to find and obtain the talent in the draft. A second caveat will understate Garrett’s time frame as some players may shift in category. This will be slight as most have already locked in where they would even if they excel for the next year or two. I could have stopped a year or two earlier to avoid that just as I did not analyze any of McCarthy’s years. Yet I decided the small difference was less than getting the full years for each of the coaches. Another caveat exists for the discussion of each coach. As the numbers are much smaller, they are much more influenced by small changes. The percentages must be looked at considering the total number. A shift of one or two players affects the percentages significantly. This is shown by the following table by actual numbers not percentages. GROUP TERR BEL AVE ABO GRE TOT . AVE AVE 1 0 0 1 0 2 3 2 0 1 1 4 2 8 3 0 4 1 0 0 5 4 0 1 4 0 1 6 5 2 12 2 1 0 17 6 6 2 1 1 0 10 7 13 11 1 0 0 25 Total 21 31 11 6 5 74 Some things stand out. In the original post, I listed the Dallas results as a whole (D) and expected results (E) to give some background. Here I will add each of the coaches as we go along for comparison, (J) is Johnson, (T) is for the transition years, (BP) for Parcells, (WP) for Phillips and (G) for Garrett. OVERALL pick TERR BEL AVE ABO GRT TOT . AVE AVE Group 1: 1-13 G 0 0 33 0 67 100 WP 0 0 0 0 0 0 BP 0 0 0 50 50 100 T 0 0 0 50 50 100 J 0 0 33 33 33 100 D 0 0 20 30 50 100 E 10 16 30 23 21 100 Group 2: 14-40 G 0 12 13 50 25 100 WP 0 25 0 50 25 100 BP 33 0 67 0 0 100 T 0 20 60 0 20 100 J 10 0 50 0 40 100 D 7 10 36 30 27 100 E 16 23 42 10 9 100 Group 3: 41-66 G 0 80 20 0 0 100 WP 0 0 0 100 0 100 BP 25 0 75 0 0 100 T 27 27 27 0 19 100 J 14 43 29 0 14 100 D 17 35 31 7 10 100 E 22 34 32 9 3 100 Group 4: 67-86 G 0 17 66 0 17 100 WP 67 33 0 0 0 100 BP 0 0 50 0 50 100 T 75 0 25 0 0 100 J 40 0 20 20 20 100 D 30 15 35 5 1 100 E 26 45 24 3 2 100 Group 5: 87-149 G 12 70 12 6 0 100 WP 33 45 22 0 0 100 BP 25 13 37 25 0 100 T 46 33 21 0 0 100 J 53 20 7 0 7 100 D 36 41 18 4 1 100 E 39 42 15 3 1 100 Group 6: 150-189 G 60 20 10 10 0 100 WP 20 20 40 20 0 100 BP 33 67 0 0 0 100 T 50 30 20 0 0 100 J 25 25 25 25 0 100 D 44 28 19 9 0 100 E 53 36 8 2 1 100 Group 7: 190 + G 52 44 4 0 0 100 WP 55 45 0 0 0 100 BP 33 45 11 0 11 100 T 56 33 11 0 0 100 J 76 15 9 0 5 100 D 55 35 8 0 2 100 E 61 31 6 1 1 100 EXPECTED VALUE I calculated the actual value of each draft pick group using the same methodology as the expected value. The actual value is a weighted average of the picks for each group. We can compare the actual value to the expected value. Group Dall John Tran Par Phil Gar Exp Act Act Act Act Act Act Val Val Val Val Val Val Val 1- 3.28 4.30 4.00 4.50 4.50 0.00 4.33 2- 2.72 3.50 3.60 2.60 2.33 3.75 3.88 3- 2.39 2.59 2.57 2.55 2.50 4.00 2.20 4- 2.12 2.60 2.80 1.50 4.00 1.67 3.17 5- 1.85 1.95 1.73 1.75 2.63 1.67 2.12 6- 1.62 1.94 2.50 1.70 2.00 2.60 1.70 7- 1.50 1.53 1.58 1.44 2.11 1.44 1.52 The difference in actual value vs expected value is a point estimate of the difference of the entire line. This shows the differences in one easy to see number as opposed to the full line. SPECIFIC PLAYERS We can also drill down from the overall numbers to see specific players. I will discuss the great and above average players. Then discuss the disappointments. Great Year pick AP PB ST Name ’16 1-4 1 3 5 Ezekiel Elliot ’11 1-9 2 7 9 Tyron Smith ’14 1-16 4 6 7 Zack Martin ’13 1-31 1 5 6 Travis Frederick ’11 3-71 1 3 7 DeMarco Murray Above average ’18 1-19 0 1 3 Leighton Vander Esch ’15 1-27 0 1 6 Byron Jones ’16 2-34 0 1 3 Jaylon Smith ’14 2-34 0 2 5 DeMarcus Lawrence ’16 4-135 0 2 4 Dak Prescott ’11 6-176 0 1 0 Dwayne Harris There are a lot of great and above average players. Six on offense and four on defense and Harris is really a ST player. This includes the GWOT II with Smith, Frederick, and Martin, who dominated from day one. We have been spoiled by the success of them who have outplayed even the expectations of first round picks. In fact, the early picks have been the strength of the Garrett draft. DISAPPOINTMENTS Given the low probabilities of success, I will only mention those who were drafted in the first four categories. These are basically first to mid third round picks. Below Average Year Pick AP PB ST Name ’17 1-28 0 0 2 Taco Charlton * ’13 2-47 0 0 0 Gavin Escobar ’19 2-58 0 0 0 Trysten Hill ’17 2-60 0 0 2 Chidobe Awuzie * ’15 2-60 0 0 0 Randy Gregory * ’13 3-80 0 0 2 J J Wilcox Terrible None Charlton and Awuzie have two years of starts, so it would not be unusual to see them get the third year start with other teams. It is much more likely for Awuzie. Wilcox had two years of starting, but he is out of football. Gregory is a special case. Yet he is fighting for a second contract and still has some time. No discussion of Garrett years would be complete without some mention of the attempt to find another Witten. We have thrown lots of capital with less success. BACKGROUND DISCUSSION The Garrett years are noted by rebuilding the OL. The positional value and probability of success is worthy of a separate article, but I will hit the highlights here. He convinced Jerry to use a first-round pick on the OL, which Jerry had not done before. One of the ways to convince Jerry to use the picks was the memory of the GWOT. That was draft capital well used, as not once, not twice, but three times we hit jackpot. Another way to convince Jerry to invest draft capital was to show that the OL had one of the highest hit rates. Thus, every pick has the best chance not only of getting talent but talent that would be around for a long time. Every later pick would be to ADD talent to the roster, not just replace others. The other side of that discussion is to avoid using picks where the payoff is low. The DL, especially the DT, have much lower probability of success. DE are among the highest paid player according to the franchise costs. Defensive tackles, though still high, is several million dollars cheaper than ends. One hopes to draft expensive players to minimize the salary cap implications; so we tried to draft DE and not DT. The DL has had some fine players. Lawrence shows the top end and Taco the other end. Yet we might not have drafted Taco if Gregory was on the field. Gregory has shown the talent of why we drafted him and may yet pay off. We upgraded the roster as Garrett ate dead money to rid the team of high-cost old low-performers. This was evidence of a return to long-term approach last seen with Parcells. The rebuilding takes time. Many criticize Garrett for his systematic approach and wanted different priorities. This rebuilding with the salary cap was magnified by the Mara enhanced salary cap penalty imposed for the new CBA. Another trend was his methodical focus on specific units at a time. As discussed, we saw major changes in the OL. I noted the great players, but we also drafted other OL players. In ’11 along with Smith, used the 4th and 7th picks on the OL Nagy, a seventh rounder, started early but was lost in the first summer on IR. Nagy had the more normal rookie year taking hits but playing better than many other rookies in the NFL drafted much earlier. We had hope that he would get better as we saw with Leary later on. Injuries happen and careers end. That is one of the messages of the average player drafted in the NFL. We also drafted Arkin in the fourth round. There are about 100 NFL ready players in each draft, mostly distributed in the first three rounds. You can find good talent in the 4 th round, but they come with some flaws. If you can identify the flaw and mitigate it, you have a chance. Arkin, like Free, was a fourth rounder whose major flaw was coming from a small school. Both were left out of games their first years. Unlike Free, Arkin never developed. Yet we need to point out he took one for the team. During the summer of his first off-season, we lost both our starting and backup center. So, Arkin tried to be a center. He failed and we signed Cook a week before the season started. Arkin lost that time and never recovered. As the first head coach with a background as offensive coordinator since Gailey and Switzer, he wanted to reestablish the run. We got good mileage out of Murray and now Elliot. Multiple year all-pro and pro-bowl years is money well spent even if the opportunity cost may be high. Yet he saw the LB corps needed help. We had Sean Lee, who was outstanding when healthy. Garrett drafted Vander Esch and Smith who are also very good when healthy. Carter was a 2 nd round pick who started three years. The secondary got some love. Jones was the headliner, but the team has invested other draft capital with less success. Awuzi is below average right now, but he might improve his standing with a change in scenery. Lewis was a later pick who is getting more starts now. Wilcox got two years of starting, but like the Great Petiti, someone has to start. Wilson has three years of starting. Brown has two years and counting of starts. Garrett years are still to be measured. Garrett beat the expected value on the early picks with outsized results, but not so good on the later less likely picks. We have to note the perception of the second round has not been as successful has shown to be true in the results. This is in stark contrast to the early first and late first/middle of the second round. The second round for Garrett is the lowest of the post Landry years enough to lower the average for those years. The effect is magnified by comparing it to one of the better grades of the Phillips era just before them. The number of great and above average players are already banked in the books. Yet, several lower on the list can still move up.