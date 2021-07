AC Milan still want to sign Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow but they face competition in the race to land him, according to a report. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) writes that if it were up to him Vlasic would probably already be at Milanello training with Stefano Pioli’s team, but his Milan dream remains in strong doubt. The Croatia international wants to join Milan and he has expressed this to the management of CSKA Moscow, who are now wavering in the face of an offer of €25m from Zenit St. Petersburg.