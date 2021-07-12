Cancel
Music

Music Artist CWBY Expertly Blends Genres in New Single, "Trapstar"

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCWBY is a fast-rising star in the music industry. As a recording artist, CWBY has created a lot of excitement among music lovers with his new single, “Trapstar.” This single is a unique track that blends multiple music genres, including country music, hip-hop, rhythm blues, and rock. The song is about the world many people may feel trapped in and touches on love and relationships in a way that a lot of people can relate to.

Related
Musicat40.com

Imagine Dragons Drop Music Video For New Single 'Wrecked'

Grief and loss are at the forefront of Imagine Dragons' new music video for their latest single "Wrecked." "She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met. Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express," he said.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Jamie McDell inks record deal with ABC Music ahead of new single

New Zealand-born singer-songwriter Jamie McDell has signed a record deal with ABC Music. McDell’s signing coincides with the impending arrival of her new single ‘Dream Team’, which is scheduled for release on Friday August 6. Produced by Australian producer Nash Chambers (Kasey Chambers, Paul Kelly), McDell says that ‘Dream Team’...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

U.D.O. Releases Music Video For New Single 'Metal Never Dies'

U.D.O., the band led by former ACCEPT frontman Udo Dirkschneider, will release its new album "Game Over", on October 22 via AFM Records. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Metal Never Dies", can be seen. Not one for embellishment. Dirkschneider strikes a sour note on "Game Over"....
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music – A Popular Genre Amongst Young Adults

Electronic dance music (EDM) is the rapidly growing genre of modern electronic music. It differs significantly from other forms of dance music in that it incorporates complex and highly interactational vocals as well as musical instruments. EDM often involves sampling from a wide variety of sources, including traditional music instruments, traditional dance tracks, or even recordings from live dance events. The term “edm” itself first appeared in the late 2000s, with the growth of the American hip-hop and dance scene. In the new millennium, the overall popularity of EDM worldwide increased worldwide, primarily in the United States and Australia.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Logic Continues Run Of New Music With New Single ‘My Way’

Logic has continued his post-retirement run with a brand new single, “My Way.” The new track continues a run of excellent new music from the MC who ended his retirement earlier this year. Like his other singles, “My Way” finds Logic honoring his family and friends and celebrating his independently...
Nashville, TNguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Alyssa Scott creates a dreamy escape in new single “Runaway”

Singer-songwriter Alyssa Scott is an independent country/pop artist that reflects dreamy vibes, storyteller lyrics, and a country/bohemian style. Currently residing in Nashville, TN, Scott writes, records, and performs for her beloved fans. She has fronted some of the top stages in Nashville, including Alley Taps, the Row, and Johnny Cash’s Saloon. Scott currently has four singles on all streaming platforms and three singles on Spotify that have successfully reached over 100,000 streams each. Today, Alyssa is busy in the studio working on her debut album \’WILD\’ which will premiere in September of 2021. This is her second single release in 2021 so far and we can expect much more from Alyssa Scott!
Musicwglt.org

Spotify Playlist: Central Illinois Artists Lead New Music Charge On Highway 309

Central Illinois artists take a backseat to nobody when it comes to new music. The debut full-length from Darius, current releases from Stone & Snow and the Way Down Wanderers, Backyard Tire Fire's first batch of new songs in almost a decade, a touching, intimate EP from Sarah & the Underground, and new music from John Till and Jared Grabb show the wealth of talent the 309 possesses.
Musicmxdwn.com

Foxing Unveils Music Video for Dynamic New Single “Draw Down The Moon”

Foxing has shared the title track off their highly anticipated fourth album Draw Down The Moon, set to be released on August 6 via the band’s own Grand Paradise label Hopeless Records. The track fuses the band’s electronic art-pop post-hardcore sounds in this catchy upbeat tune, along with its nostalgic aesthetic music video, starring award-winning actor André De Shields and using the set from the recent Shakespeare In The Park production of King Lear, which also starred De Shields. Check it out below.
Musicthis song is sick

New Indie Rock Artist Cracker Packet Releases Debut Single “Terrier”

Sometimes music gives us the ability to time travel, and that’s exactly what newcomer Cracker Packet‘s debut single “Terrier” does for us. The very first guitar strums of the song are treated with a reverb effect that takes us straight back to the early ’00s. It’s easy to imagine this song playing during the opening credits of a movie, or when the main characters are heading out on an adventurous road trip. This is exactly what Cracker Packet had in mind. — Cracker Packet (real name Nick Chrisholm) describes his ideal listening experience as “punting down the highway with your 4-legged friend in the passenger seat.” Swirling synths and his distorted vocals complete the nostalgic vibe.
Musicpraisedc.com

Artist Spotlight: Introducing Brand New Music From Anita Wilson “Still Alive”

Thursdays are for an artist spotlight and today Cheryl Jackson shined the spotlight on Anita Wilson!. Ms. Anita Wilson has made contributions to the music industry since 2002 including nearly a decade as a member of Donald Lawrence & Company. Her legacy as a musical catalyst with a career rooted in timeless music has been established. Since emerging as a solo artist, Ms. Anita Wilson has garnered three GRAMMY nominations for albums: Worship Soul (2013), Vintage Worship (2015), Sunday Song (2018), and now presents Dance Soul (2020). Ms. Anita brings a classy and graceful presence, unique vocal styling, and heartfelt delivery to gospel and soul music genres. Her 2011 ballad, Speechless captures a soulful reverence for classic music which catapulted her towards recognition as a relevant and passionate creative. With influences from a variety of genres and a love for music planted at an early age, Anita brings a well-rounded approach to her musical endeavors.
MusicNME

Mr Jukes and Barney Artist share uplifting new single ‘Gratitude’

Mr Jukes and Barney Artist have shared the latest taste of their forthcoming joint album, in the form of the record’s upbeat closing track ‘Gratitude’. You can hear the track below, and also see an intimate home performance featuring Jukes – aka Bombay Bicycle Club‘s Jack Steadman – on piano and vocals from members of the Deep Throat Choir.
Musicignitemusicmag.com

New Video~TREMONTI RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR DEBUT SINGLE “IF NOT FOR YOU”

TREMONTI UNVEILS MUSIC VIDEO FOR DEBUT SINGLE “IF NOT FOR YOU” FROM THEIR FIFTH STUDIO ALBUM MARCHING IN TIME. New Solo Album By Guitarist/Songwriter Mark Tremonti Out. September 24th Via Napalm Records Now Available For Pre-Order:. On the heels of the recent announcements of their fifth studio album as well...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Wave Break Returns With New Single and Music Video “Chemical Burn”

NEW JERSEY, USA | JULY 16th, 2021 – Alternative rock outfit Wave Break have released their new single “Chemical Burn,” available on all digital platforms NOW. A powerful introduction to their new EP cycle, “Chemical Burn” finds Wave Break in a raw, vulnerable place – all influenced by founder and lead vocalist Kelly Barber. Her gritty approach to the alt-rock spectrum is fresh, seasoned, and authentic – and “Chemical Burn” puts Wave Break on a high platform. Although yet to be announced, Wave Break’s new EP, and its introductory single, are unavoidable rock ear candy. About the single, lead vocalist Kelly Barber states:
Musickulturehub.com

Here are the 5 Most Relaxing Music Genres Revealed

There is a reason why babies fall asleep after listening to lullabies; these soft, easy tunes help them relax. The power that music has over our minds doesn’t suddenly change as soon as we enter adulthood, so music still can be used to help us relax and even fall asleep if that is the goal. Here are the top 5 most relaxing music genres.
Brooklyn, NYguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Lea Thomas is raising the heat in new single “Heat Keeps Rising”

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Lea Thomas is releasing a new single “Heat Keeps Rising” from her forthcoming album Mirrors To The Sun due out July 23, 2021, via Johanna Warren’s Spirit House Records, and we’re pleased to premiere it here today. Inspired by reading about the ongoing climate crisis, the new song/video reflects on how strange and significant it feels to be alive in such electrifying times. She sings, “I’ll take a walk, taking nothing with me but the weight of my thoughts into the churning of the city”, the rawness in her voice is carried by a propulsive rhythm section and waves of overdriven guitar while guiding, surreal visuals follow her hypnotic vocals.

